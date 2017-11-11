The General Overseer, Finger of God Ministry International, Lagos, Bishop Kayode Abiola-Peller said God told him that Nigeria will not break up.

According to him, “It is strange that some prophets can be making this kind of declarations. But before I go further, let me say this categorically, Nigeria is not going to break.”





He spoke with Sun, where he maintained that “Those prophets making such predictions are liars. It is not the spirit of God, or the Holy Spirit that is speaking through them.





“They are getting their own revelations from satan, and their evil prophecies will not come to pass over Nigeria.”





In recent weeks, some prophets and ministers in the country had come publicly to declare that its just a matter of time and Nigeria will split into different nations.





This followed agitations here and there by many groups and ethnic nationalities protesting marginalization and injustices.





Abiola-Peller added that “As a result of this development, I went to the mountain top to seek the face of the Lord concerning what is happening in Nigeria, but God has been revealing to me contrary to what these purveyors of falsehood are spreading that Nigeria will

not break, my Father, the Almighty God told me that Nigeria is not going to break up.





“I’ve just returned from a 40 days spiritual retreat involving fasting and prayers, and God again revealed to me that Nigeria is not going to break. But this time, God specifically told me not only to assure Nigerians that Nigeria is not going to break but also that all these prophets that are in the habits of saying this nation would break up should henceforth desist or that He would expose them in a manner that would make them the object of ridicule.





“Nigeria has gone through a lot of crises in the course of its 57 years existence as a nation, what God revealed to me is that this nation required dynamic leadership, a patriotic and committed leadership that will crystalise the dream of the founding fathers of this country into a reality.





“But even assuming that these prophets receive the so-called break up prophecies, if they are true and genuine men of God, they would hold intercessory prayers to avert any calamity that is capable of plunging Nigeria into another civil war.





“Do these prophets think that break up is easy like that? Do they think break-up is a break and tea affair? Break up is not something easy, it will bring a lot of sorrow, tears and crises of unimaginable magnitude, and this is the more reason why these prophets of doom who take special delight in prophesying break up of Nigeria should be ignored.





“God specifically gave me the revelation that Nigeria will not break up, and not only that, God also told me that these prophets who have become apostles of Nigeria’s break-up will be put to shame. God told me that their evil prophecies will not come to pass.





“Those prophets should not be taken serious. Nigeria will not break up. Nigerians should not listen to them or even read their so-called prophecies. These prophets knew that Nigerians are gullible, and that once they say something that will make them to be afraid, that people will now give them attention, and now start asking them what is to be done to avert those scary prophecies they’ve given.





“But I make bold to say that all these prophets are pretenders. They engage in fake prophecies. They are prophets of doom. We have two categories of men of God, and these are those who are true genuine men of God who hear genuine voice of God, and then you also have those who are hearing the voice of satan.





“They are only attention seekers. They are seeking government attention so that they will call them to settle them. These prophets and pastors knew that if you don’t create fear in Nigeria, that you won’t get attention.”