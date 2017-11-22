Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, has said that Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme, paid an invaluable price for the restoration and deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

Ekwueme who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1979 and 1983, died on Sunday in a London clinic, United Kingdom.





However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by Jerry Gana to condole with the Ekwueme family, the erstwhile Minister said: “We received with profound sadness the news of the death of His Excellency Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, GCON, and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“Dr. Ekwueme gave courageous leadership and paid an invaluable price for the restoration and deepening of democracy in Nigeria. His effort as an experienced political leader and founder of the G34, contributed immensely to laying the foundation of modern democracy in Nigeria. He was deep in thought; innovative with ideas; robust on integrity; and gracious in human relations.





“Dr. Ekwueme excelled as an inestimable patriot, a distinguished professional, an outstanding intellectual, a successful businessman, and an astute politician. He will be mostly remembered for his wise and farsighted counsels on our nationhood, especially for proposing a more appropriate, effective and functional governance structure for Nigeria.





“I join his family, other associates and millions of well-wishers across the world, to mourn his painful loss.”



