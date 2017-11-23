The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it does not have the power to enforce the contents of the recently signed peace accord by national chairmanship aspirants of the party.The party also frowned on the activities of the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, and said it would take a decision on him soon.The spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said in Abuja on Wednesday it was wrong of the senator to accuse the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee for the loss of some elections, including that of Anambra State.He said Buruji and his group were responsible for the loss of the governorship elections in both Ondo and Edo states where he said Buruji led a group that frustrated the PDP candidates in the elections.He said the party would soon take a decisive action on Kashamu.Adeyeye said, “The actions of Kashamu contributed to the loss of the PDP candidates in the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections.“The party will take a decision at the appropriate time on Kashamu. It may take long but justice will be done.”The party also blamed its defeat in the Anambra State governorship election on the protracted crises among its members in the state and not the national leadership of the party.Eight national chairmanship aspirants of the party recently signed a peace accord, promising to maintain the peace and cooperate with anyone that eventually win during the December 9 national convention.However, one of the signatories to the accord, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, had threatened not to abide by the promise he made while signing the accord.Adeyeye said the party could not do anything about it even if Adeniran decided to back out.He said, “People sign peace accord but we have no way to enforce it. If they flouted it there is nothing we can do. It is a matter that we will continue to revisit from time to time.“We were not involved in the drafting of the contents of the accord. The chairmanship aspirants themselves drafted it and brought it here. We only coordinated the signing. Therefore, we cannot force them to abide by the contents of the accord.”Adeyeye also denied the insinuations in some quarters that the party’s national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, was nursing a presidential ambition.He dismissed as false, the allegations that Makarfi and the National Caretaker Committee were manipulating affairs of the party in favour of their 2019 political interests.Adeyeye urged party stakeholders from the South to harmonise their positions on which zone should produce the national chairman, pointing out that failure to do that would mean that only the December 9 convention would solve it.Both Adeniran and another chairmanship aspirant, Chief Olabode George, had called on Makarfi to resign over an alleged bias in the running of the party ahead of the national convention.Both of them complained about the composition of committees to supervise congresses in some states.Adeyeye, however, said that the leadership of the party never took nominations from any of the chairmanship aspirants as being alleged, but from the states and other organs of the party.Copyright PUNCH.