The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, says the focus of his administration is to make basic education in the state of world-class standard.He said the state government would stop at nothing to provide best education for every child in line with its all inclusive policy.Ambode made the pledge on Tuesday at the inauguration of newly constructed blocks of classrooms and other infrastructure across public schools in the state, noting that the government’s resolve to ensure qualitative education for children prompted the upgrading of infrastructure, especially in primary schools.He said, “More importantly, the basic education level is a crucial stage because it is the foundation upon which all other levels are built. It is our desire therefore to ensure that this level of education is strengthened to enhance the future prospects of our children and their ability to cope with the challenges of higher levels of education.“The government will not deviate from its vision to develop a robust public education system that can compare with the best in the world.”Ambode, who was represented at the unveiling of 13 classrooms at Community Primary School, Oke Ishagun in Alimosho by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, said his administration would ensure that the ongoing rehabilitation and construction of classrooms were extended to all public schools in the state.He assured teachers that the government would continue to reward their dedication with improved welfare and better working conditions.“To our pupils, the future belongs to you if you listen to your teachers and your parents. You can achieve anything you put your mind to, but you must work hard and pay attention,” he added.The governor, through his representatives also opened a newly-rehabilitated block of 32 classrooms with office, school hall, fence, gate house, food shop and toilets at Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street; a block of 13 classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm at Community Primary School, Abule Eko, Ijede, Lagos.A block of 13 classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm was also inaugurated at Community Primary School, Ado Ikosi, Epe, Lagos, while six classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm were opened at Odu Abore Primary School, Mushin.