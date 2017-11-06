The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday assured the people of Anambra State of best poll during the November 18 governorship election in the state.The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, gave the assurance during the Election Management System Implementer workshop in Awka, the state capital.Orji said, ‘The election will not only be free, fair and credible, but enjoyable.He said the commission had put machinery in in place to ensure that the electorate cast their votes in an environment devoid of any hostility.Orji said previous elections in the state were characterised by voter apathy as a result of certain variables.He added, “Our commitment is to go beyond just offering free, fair and credible election. Those are guaranteed. What is now needed to be added is to make elections enjoyable.“People need to move around freely and comfortably cast their votes without any molestation or harassment, and their votes must count.“If you tell them that election would commence by 8am and end by 5pm, you must be sure to keep to the time. You must also guarantee early arrival of both officials and necessary materials.“These are some of the major challenges that make voters reluctant to exercise their franchise which we are committed to addressing to make this election enjoyable.”He said 400,000 ad-hoc staff would be redeployed from other states in Anambra for the conduct of the exercise, adding that majority of the staff, including security agencies had undergone training and were ready for deployment.