The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked Pres. Buhari to stay away from Biafraland else there will be bloodshed. Buhari is scheduled to visit Ebonyi state on Tuesday, and Anambra the day after.

In a statement on Monday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said “we (IPOB members) will die with him should he set his foot on the sacred land of Biafra.





Tuesday 14th November 2017 will be recorded in history as a very bloody day should that Jubril masquerading as Buhari attempt to land on Biafran soil,” the statement read.





“He is coming to mock us and to urinate on the graves of our 91 brethren his Operation Python Dance killed in Abia State. He is coming to show us that power belongs to the north and people like Nnia Nwodo and Dave Umahi are in charge over their conquered territory and defeated people of Biafra. He has come to tell us we are forever slaves."