The All Progressives Congress, APC, has explained why Igbo is finding it difficult to lead Nigeria after the bloody coup that terminated the government of its kinsman, Maj Gen Aguiyi Ironsi in 1966.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, in a statement on Friday said, one of the reasons Igbo is finding it hard to govern the nation was that they don’t know how to play good politics.





According to him, “We need to build the connection and the time is now. No Igbo man has ruled this country since Aguiyi Ironsi led regime. Since that time, no Igbo man has played good politics. We should not miss this opportunity.





“Politics is a serious game. If the Igbo do not play politics well, they will die. The shortest distance to Igbo presidency is APC. By 2023, a northerner, President Buhari would have completed his eight years and an Igbo man will easily come in.





Igbokwe also faulted the notion in some quarters that his party was only trying to buy over Igbos ahead of the 2019 presidential election with the recent visit of President Buhari to the region.









He added, “Supporting APC in 2019 to get Igbo presidency is the way to go. I have been preaching and talking about it. And this is the time for it. If our people must stop complaining about marginalization, this is the time to play politics. For other people to vote Ndigbo, they must vote for APC.





“APC will zone the presidency to the Southeast. We need to give the Igbo a sense of belonging. Every group is important, especially the three ethnic groups. We (Igbo) marginalized ourselves. When in 2009, Jonathan took over, we expected him to step down by 2011, but he did not. Our people went behind and supported him and he won, which made the North not to complete their tenure. APC is the epicentre of Igbo politics.’’