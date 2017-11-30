Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is considering urgent and permanent solutions to the plight of Nigerians refugees in Libya and other European countries.Osinbajo frowned at the situation where young Nigerians were deceived by their unsuspecting customers and engaged in a dangerous journey that in some cases cause them their lives.The vice president spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with heads of agencies in-charge of migration following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently look into the situation of Nigerian refugees held in Libya.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had directed the vice-president to coordinate relevant agencies to put an end to the reoccurring migration problems affecting Nigerians in Diaspora, especially the recent happenings in Libya.The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, Director-General, National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk.The meeting was also attended by the Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli.NAN recalls that the president had through his Media Aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, vowed to reduce the number of Nigerians heading for Europe illegally through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.According to the president, this will be done by providing basic social amenities such as education, healthcare, food and security at home. (NAN)