The Anambra governorship debate involved five contenders for the governorship poll of the state. The contenders are Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Willie Obiano; Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Tony Nwoye; candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Oseloka Obaze, Candidate of PPA, Godwin Ezimo and the United Progressives Party, UPP candidate, Osita Chidoka.
LIVE on #Periscope: Anambra Governorship Debate https://t.co/2fql5KzAqY— Channels Television (@channelstv) November 12, 2017
Video Credits: Channels TV
