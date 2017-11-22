Black Diamond Music act, Wande Coal has allegedly tied knot with his heartthrob, simply identified as Chinemerem, Nation reports.

Wande Coal was said to have performed his traditional marriage rites on Saturday, November 18, 2017.





The traditional ceremony was reportedly attended by only close friends and family members of the couple at the residence of the bride’s parents in Lagos.





Chinemerem is said to have courted wande for at least four years.





According to the paper, a close family friend of the bride described the pair as ‘extremely suited pieces of a bigger puzzle’ adding that the white wedding will take place in 2018.