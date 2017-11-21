The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the results of the Nov/Dec 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, taken by 131,485 candidates.

Candidates are advised to check the details of their performance on the council’s website: www.waecdirect.org.





The results were released in Katsina State during the 55th Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee, NNC.





The Nigeria National Officer, NNO, of WAEC, Olu Adenipekun, while announcing the release of the Nov/Dec 2017 WASSCE, said only 34,664, representing 26.01 per cent obtained credit passes in five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics.





He further explained that it was a decline in the percentage of candidates who made five credits including English Language and Mathematics compared to the last two years.





According to him, the percentage of candidates that made the basic five-subject passes in the WASSCE for private candidates in 2015 and 2016 was 28.58 per cent and 38.50 per cent respectively.





He stated the results of 14,756 candidates, representing 11.07 per cent of the number of candidates were withheld for alleged examination malpractice.





Adenipekun explained that cases of the withheld results are under investigation and the reports would be presented to the Nigeria Examination Committee for consideration.





He commended staff for their sacrifice, dedication and commitment to duty which contributed to the conduct, marking, processing and early release of the results.