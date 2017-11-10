 WAEC releases approved subjects, exam towns for 2018 first series (Full list) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released list of approved exam towns for West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, private candidates of the 2018 first series.
Image result for waec

The list contained names of towns and villages across the country.

WAEC also released list of subjects to be examined the series.

The information obtained from the exam body’s website is reproduced below.

SUBJECTS
1) General Mathematics
2) Further Mathematics
3) English Language
4) Literature-in-English
5) Hausa
6) Igbo
7) Yoruba
8) Biology
9) Chemistry
10) Physics
11) Agricultural Science
12) Government
13) Economics
14) Geography
15) Civic Education
16) Christian Religious Studies
17) Islamic Studies
18) Financial Accounting
19) Commerce

EXAM TOWNS

FCT Abuja:
Kubwa
Gwagwalada
Karu
Garki

ADAMAWA:
NASARAWA:
Akwanga
Keffi Lafia
Mararaba/Masaka/Nyanya
Gbagyi

BENUE:
Makurdi
Gboko
Otukpo
Katsina-ala

NIGER:
Minna
Suleja

OGUN:
Abeokuta
Ota
Ifo
Ijebu-ode
Ibafo
Owode-yewa
Sagamu
Akute
Agbado
Ogijo

ONDO:
Akure
Ondo
Owo

IMO:
Aboh-Mbaise
Ehime-Mbano
Nwaorieubi
Orlu
Okigwe
Mgbidi
Owerri
Imo special


OYO:
Oyo
U.I./Ojo
Agugu
Gate
Bodija/Bsorun
Mokola/Jericho/Eleyele/Ijokodo
Ring road/Molete
Igboora
Eruwa
Apata
Iseyin
Ogbomoso
Aperin

RIVERS:
Borikiri
Ruuokoro
Rumuokwata
Rumuomasi
G.R.A

SOKOTO:
Sokoto

KEBBI:
Birnin kebbi

ZAMFARA:
Gusau

EKITI:
Ado-ekiti
Ido-ekiti
Ikere-ekiti

BORNO:
Maiduguri

YOBE:
Damaturu

EDO:
New Benin
Benin
(Ekenwan) Benin
(Sapele road) Benin
(Ikpoba hill) Ekpoma
Auchi

BAYELSA:
Yenagoa
Kolo
Amassoma

ABIA:
Aba
Umuahia North
Isuochi
Osisioma
Isiala Ngwa
Nigeria Prisons Service Abia

KOGI:
Lokoja
Okene
Kabba
Idah
Anyigba

ENUGU:
Enugu
Agbani
9th Mile
Nsukka

ANAMBRA:
Awka
Nnewi
Onitsha
Akwaibom
Eket Ikot
ekpene
Uyo

OSUN:
Ede
Ile-ife
Ilesa
Iwo
Osogbo

