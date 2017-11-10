The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released list of approved exam towns for West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, private candidates of the 2018 first series.

The list contained names of towns and villages across the country.





WAEC also released list of subjects to be examined the series.





The information obtained from the exam body's website is reproduced below.





SUBJECTS

1) General Mathematics

2) Further Mathematics

3) English Language

4) Literature-in-English

5) Hausa

6) Igbo

7) Yoruba

8) Biology

9) Chemistry

10) Physics

11) Agricultural Science

12) Government

13) Economics

14) Geography

15) Civic Education

16) Christian Religious Studies

17) Islamic Studies

18) Financial Accounting

19) Commerce





EXAM TOWNS





FCT Abuja:

Kubwa

Gwagwalada

Karu

Garki





ADAMAWA:

NASARAWA:

Akwanga

Keffi Lafia

Mararaba/Masaka/Nyanya

Gbagyi





BENUE:

Makurdi

Gboko

Otukpo

Katsina-ala





NIGER:

Minna

Suleja





OGUN:

Abeokuta

Ota

Ifo

Ijebu-ode

Ibafo

Owode-yewa

Sagamu

Akute

Agbado

Ogijo





ONDO:

Akure

Ondo

Owo





IMO:

Aboh-Mbaise

Ehime-Mbano

Nwaorieubi

Orlu

Okigwe

Mgbidi

Owerri

Imo special





OYO:

Oyo

U.I./Ojo

Agugu

Gate

Bodija/Bsorun

Mokola/Jericho/Eleyele/Ijokodo

Ring road/Molete

Igboora

Eruwa

Apata

Iseyin

Ogbomoso

Aperin





RIVERS:

Borikiri

Ruuokoro

Rumuokwata

Rumuomasi

G.R.A





SOKOTO:

Sokoto





KEBBI:

Birnin kebbi





ZAMFARA:

Gusau





EKITI:

Ado-ekiti

Ido-ekiti

Ikere-ekiti





BORNO:

Maiduguri





YOBE:

Damaturu





EDO:

New Benin

Benin

(Ekenwan) Benin

(Sapele road) Benin

(Ikpoba hill) Ekpoma

Auchi





BAYELSA:

Yenagoa

Kolo

Amassoma





ABIA:

Aba

Umuahia North

Isuochi

Osisioma

Isiala Ngwa

Nigeria Prisons Service Abia





KOGI:

Lokoja

Okene

Kabba

Idah

Anyigba





ENUGU:

Enugu

Agbani

9th Mile

Nsukka





ANAMBRA:

Awka

Nnewi

Onitsha

Akwaibom

Eket Ikot

ekpene

Uyo





OSUN:

Ede

Ile-ife

Ilesa

Iwo

Osogbo