The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released list of approved exam towns for West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, private candidates of the 2018 first series.
The list contained names of towns and villages across the country.
WAEC also released list of subjects to be examined the series.
The information obtained from the exam body’s website is reproduced below.
SUBJECTS
1) General Mathematics
2) Further Mathematics
3) English Language
4) Literature-in-English
5) Hausa
6) Igbo
7) Yoruba
8) Biology
9) Chemistry
10) Physics
11) Agricultural Science
12) Government
13) Economics
14) Geography
15) Civic Education
16) Christian Religious Studies
17) Islamic Studies
18) Financial Accounting
19) Commerce
EXAM TOWNS
FCT Abuja:
Kubwa
Gwagwalada
Karu
Garki
ADAMAWA:
NASARAWA:
Akwanga
Keffi Lafia
Mararaba/Masaka/Nyanya
Gbagyi
BENUE:
Makurdi
Gboko
Otukpo
Katsina-ala
NIGER:
Minna
Suleja
OGUN:
Abeokuta
Ota
Ifo
Ijebu-ode
Ibafo
Owode-yewa
Sagamu
Akute
Agbado
Ogijo
ONDO:
Akure
Ondo
Owo
IMO:
Aboh-Mbaise
Ehime-Mbano
Nwaorieubi
Orlu
Okigwe
Mgbidi
Owerri
Imo special
OYO:
Oyo
U.I./Ojo
Agugu
Gate
Bodija/Bsorun
Mokola/Jericho/Eleyele/Ijokodo
Ring road/Molete
Igboora
Eruwa
Apata
Iseyin
Ogbomoso
Aperin
RIVERS:
Borikiri
Ruuokoro
Rumuokwata
Rumuomasi
G.R.A
SOKOTO:
Sokoto
KEBBI:
Birnin kebbi
ZAMFARA:
Gusau
EKITI:
Ado-ekiti
Ido-ekiti
Ikere-ekiti
BORNO:
Maiduguri
YOBE:
Damaturu
EDO:
New Benin
Benin
(Ekenwan) Benin
(Sapele road) Benin
(Ikpoba hill) Ekpoma
Auchi
BAYELSA:
Yenagoa
Kolo
Amassoma
ABIA:
Aba
Umuahia North
Isuochi
Osisioma
Isiala Ngwa
Nigeria Prisons Service Abia
KOGI:
Lokoja
Okene
Kabba
Idah
Anyigba
ENUGU:
Enugu
Agbani
9th Mile
Nsukka
ANAMBRA:
Awka
Nnewi
Onitsha
Akwaibom
Eket Ikot
ekpene
Uyo
OSUN:
Ede
Ile-ife
Ilesa
Iwo
Osogbo
