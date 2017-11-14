A PDP chieftain and immediate past Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike said that the shortest route to producing the much talked about Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 is to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.Azubuike, who is the Abia State Coordinator of a pro-Buhari group, “Ndi Igbo for President Muhammadu Buhari 2019” maintained that Ndigbo stood a better chance of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction by supporting and working for the emergence of Buhari as the President in 2019.The former Speaker, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the group, stressed the need for Ndigbo to massively support President Buhari’s second term bid which he said would enable him to correct the wrongs of the past.