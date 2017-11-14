The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) has claimed that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that held procession at the weekend in major roads of Onitsha, Anambra State, were not Anambrarians.

The key message of those who engaged in the procession was that Anambrarians should boycott the election, threatening that whoever votes will die.





But BIM said the protesters were young men and women imported from other Southeast states.





Making this disclosure to newsmen on Tuesday, the BIM Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha urged Anambra electorates to “ignore the posters being pasted in some communities by the proscribed IPOB directing people to boycott the November 18 poll in the state”.





Mocha said that, “it is only a group that has no agenda for Biafra that will be calling for stay at home two times in six months.





“While awaiting the emergence of a new Biafra, BIM would continue to support good governance just as it is being experienced now in the state.”





He reiterated that members of the IPOB leadership, including Nnamdi Kanu, were expelled members of MASSOB found guilty of engaging in anti-MASSOB activity.





“MASSOB BIM is a non violence body unlike IPOB that uses violence which prompted its being labeled a terrorist group and proscribed”, he recalled.