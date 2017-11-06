Controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, Rev. George Lutterodt has said Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson gave birth to a ”Stupid” child. He said for giving birth out of Wedlock, the child can only be said to stupid.

This is following a report by Citi Showbiz that star actress, Yvonne Nelson gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday.





In an interview with Okay Fm, Luterodt expressed disappointment in the actress, saying there is no excuse to have a baby outside marriage as any child from such act is stupid.





He said, “Yvonne Nelson denied the pregnancy because she knows the guilt that comes with this. She knows the process to pregnancy is after marriage. And if she has given birth unmarried, then I am very disappointed in her.





‘’There is no excuse for any woman to have a baby when she is not married because such pregnancies culturally are described as ‘stupid’ so are the children who come out.”





See Video



