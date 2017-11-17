The two popular Nigerian music stars, Wizkid and Davido have turned the street of Dubai to the arena for physical combat.
The two music stars battled each other yesterday at the backstage of One Africa Music Festival event taking place in Dubai.
Reports say trouble erupted between Wizkid and one of Davido’s crew members when Wizkid suddenly punched one of Davido’s boys, sparking off a resistance from the “IF”camp.
Soon, it degenerated into a serious physical street fight, with each camp throwing punches at the other while fans watched in shock. The reports also alleged that Tekno was also punched by Wizkid’s manager while Sarkodie refused to perform.
