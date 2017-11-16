 VIDEO: Veteran Actress Hilda Dokubo calls out Wike and Amaechi over their recent clash | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Actress, Hilda Dokubo took to her Instagram page to call out Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi over the recent clash between their security convoys in Rivers state.
She reminded them that Rivers state is bigger than the two of them and as such, they need to stop the hate and display of arrogance. Watch the video below:


