Sunday Adelaja, founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, has come hard on Nigerian pastors for fooling their members and performing rituals and magic in church.

The Kiev, Ukraine-based charismatic preacher slammed top preachers in the country for making members believe that they have blessings from God.









In a video shared on Facebook official page, the man of God warned pastors to stop leading members to hell in the name of miracles.





Adelaja shared a video of Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, where him and his wife, Becky were seen proclaiming ‘parental blessings’ on the congregation with their hands on their heads.





In the clips, Enenche was caught reading from the book of Deuteronomy 28:3 while his wife, Becky was intermediately speaking in tongues and saying amen in affirmation.





He said, “Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field.





“Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep. Blessed shall be thy basket and thy store.”





Reacting however, a visibly angry Adelaja described the action as ‘magic and ritual.’





He said, “This is magic. This is ritual; you are forcing grown up people to put hands on their heads for blessing.





“God has already blessed all of us, so, you don’t need anybody to bless you. Don’t let any man of God fool you, then don’t have blessings to give you.





“These days, church members of cannot do anything without agreeing with their man of God. In Africa today, if you want to start a business you need to see a pastor for blessing.





“Who blessed Bill Gate, Steve Jobbs, Mark Zuggerbarg and other billionaires? What rubbish is that?





“Even threes, bird, plants are already blessed. Men are not smart enough to bless you.





“Dear pastors, teach members on personal relationship with God. Today, church has been diluted and polluted because of these kinds of messages.





“This time of the year is when pastors rake in millions. They call it ‘ember’ months; if you want to travel they would ask you to come for God’s blessing.





“If all the blessings they have been pronouncing on people every Sunday or service day should be happening, then, Nigeria should have the highest number of billionaires in the world. Despite all these blessings, Nigeria’s economy is crumbling. Even the nation is borrowing, in fact, the last time, the president had to go to China to seek for loan.





“Men of God, teach your members not to chase after shadow and miracles. These pastors will not live in peace again, I will continue to speak out against these men,” he warned.





Watch full video below:



