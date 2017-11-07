Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike was confronted in London by Rivers state whose scholarships have been withdrawn by the state government recently staged a protest at the Chatham House in London on Monday
VIDEO BELOW
The students trailed Nyesom Wike, governor of the state, who had rounded off a speech inside the building, demanding explanation over the cancellation of their bursary scheme. .
Obviously angry over their action, Wike said: “You think if you do this you will win anybody over? I have passed this stage. By the time you do this, you won’t get what you want.” .
A supporter of the governor tried to pacify one of the students but Wike interjected, saying: “Leave him, he is too rude.” A male voice in the crowd was heard telling the governor to put them through because they “are young people”. .
After pausing for a while, Wike said: “Put those placards down!” Last month, the UK Telegraph reported that more than 100 Nigerian students face deportation because their funding had been withdrawn by the government. .
The newspaper did not disclose the particular government but said the decision to withdraw the funding without their knowledge left some students saddled with debts of up to £20,000.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.ReplyDelete