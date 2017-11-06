The timely intervention of police officers, bus conductors and drivers this morning prevented a lady from committing suicide at the CMS bridge in Lagos.

The lady was about to jump off the bridge when some people noticed her and ran to her. Facebook user, Kehinde Rhoda Akinrinmade, who was present when the incident happened wrote;





? ? ? ? "This lady was about to commit suicide on CMS bridge, some cars were damaged cos we at first we thought she was blind and then some people rush to hold her and she kept crying, some of us got down from our cars ,trust me to ask questions she said she is fed up of life that she was a house maid, d place she worked last she became sick they took her to a church after they spent almost all her savings on her she told them she wants to leave to go find another job right in d bus now she thought life is not fare to her that she just want to die, ,thanks to NURTW staffs, conductors,Lastma and the Policemen that ran after her,we tried to calm her, talk with her and told her to trust GOD, I gave her my number to call me later I will help with d little I have, funny thing she doesn't have a phone but I pray she gets someone to help her call me later

Hmmmmmmmm, GOD pls help the needy, people are HUNGRY and ready to do the uncall for. Pls pray for this lady My Facebook Family that she finds peace and help Amen"



