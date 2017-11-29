General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye has been in the news lately following his exchange of words between OAP Daddy Freeze on tithing.



However, a new video of the RCCG pastor has surfaced online, as he was seen reaching out to people who can donate N1 billion to the church.









Adeboye was quoted in the video saying;





“We need N1 billion from ten people. If you are one of them, please see my personal Secretary after we finish today,” Mr. Adeboye announced to the congregation.

“We also need N100 million from those who can afford it, if you are in that category. Please see my personal Secretary as well.

“Nonetheless, we need everyone’s involvement. If you can afford N50 million, N20 million, N5 million, N1 million to as low as N100, kindly make sure you participate.”





Without wasting much time, Controverisal OAP, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram handle to throw shades at the man of God. He called also called him ‘billion naira gang’.







- Billion Naira gang ? - Is the special announcement only for the billionaires? Did Jesus segregate the believers according to their spending power? - If I may ask, where did all the billions and hundred millions go to? Did it go into building free hospitals or free schools or factories where workers can work or was it just swallowed by 'church expenses' or was it geared towards building more churches, something we already have much more than enough? - When Moses realized that there was more than enough offering to finish the temple, he instructed the Israelites to STOP bringing their offering.. Are we ever going to finish temple building, or is this a perpetual process in Nigeria? - I hope this billion Naira offering was shared equally among all the believers as practiced by the disciples in Acts chapter 4? ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple - ? Acts 4 ? [32] All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had. [33] With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all [34] that there were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales [35] and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need. - ? Exodus 36 ? New International Version [3] And the people continued to bring freewill offerings morning after morning. [4] So all the skilled workers who were doing all the work on the sanctuary left what they were doing [5] and said to Moses, “The people are bringing more than enough for doing the work the Lord commanded to be done.” [6] Then Moses gave an order and they sent this word throughout the camp: “No man or woman is to make anything else as an offering for the sanctuary.” And so the people were restrained from bringing more, [7] because what they already had was more than enough to do all the work.

We dug a little deeper and found out that the video was made about three years ago, at the 61st annual convention at the expansive Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.





It was recorded when Pastor Adeboye announced plans to build a new auditorium stretching three kilometres in length and breadth. He had then appealed for donations for the new auditorium which would quadruple the church’s present auditorium which has an estimated capacity of about one million people.



