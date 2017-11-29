Libya has recently been brought to the screens, mostly on social media, following claims of a slave trade boom, alleged killings of migrants and human trafficking going on in the country. The video shows the sorry state of the migrants in Libya, as many have not had their bath for weeks.No food, no water, no job, and yet no freedom to continue their journey to Europe.The need to engage in massive orientation on the dangers of illegal migration and trafficking has been identified as a tool to discourage Nigerians from embarking on dangerous journeys that has turned many into modern day slaves.Video Credit - NTA/CNN