Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have competition for free-kick supremacy,from his son Cristiano Ronaldo (Jnr)
The Real Madrid star posted a video on Instagram of his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. scoring a free-kick stunner, much like his father has done so many times in the past.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
The younger Ronaldo emulates his father's trademark backwards walk and free-kick stance, before placing the dead ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Ronaldo posted the footage of his son's latest exploits with the caption: "Nothing is coincidence."
Though the onlooking crowd erupts, the seven-year-old calmly turns around and walks back to the centre circle as if he's done it many times before.
