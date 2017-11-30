Nothing is coincidence 🙌🤗⚽️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:42am PST

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have competition for free-kick supremacy,from his son Cristiano Ronaldo (Jnr)The Real Madrid star posted a video on Instagram of his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. scoring a free-kick stunner, much like his father has done so many times in the past.WATCH VIDEO BELOWThe younger Ronaldo emulates his father's trademark backwards walk and free-kick stance, before placing the dead ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.Ronaldo posted the footage of his son's latest exploits with the caption: "Nothing is coincidence."Though the onlooking crowd erupts, the seven-year-old calmly turns around and walks back to the centre circle as if he's done it many times before.