Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday spoke on the migrant situation involving Nigerian citizens in Libya and other countries.

In a video posted on his official twitter handle, Osinbajo promised that agencies have been put on their heels to ensure that migration is stopped





According to him, the pursuit of greener pastures and misinformation led many young men on this futile journey





VIDEO: Vice President @ProfOsinbajo 's remarks at today's Meeting on the migrant situation involving Nigerian citizens in Libya and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/YWZ076G4PA November 29, 2017 He said: “The @MBuhari administration recognizes the seriousness of the situation, and we are taking steps to decisively address it. He said: “The @MBuhari administration recognizes the seriousness of the situation, and we are taking steps to decisively address it.





“Ministry of foreign affairs,NEMA,NAPTIP, NCFRMI, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders are collaborating.





“We would also take step to ensure that circumstances surrounding migration are not repeated.





“Most Nigerians try to cross dangerous water bodies and exposed to inhumane condition due to lack of information.





“Most of them are misinformed that life out there is rosy, they offer money to people who use them for illegal purpose





“We have to sensitize young Nigerians to ensure young people don’t go on ill-advised escapades





“We will be working with agencies on more to be done that would be effective and last for a period of longtime.”