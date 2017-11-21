 VIDEO: Jubilation in Zimbabwe as Mugabe bows out | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » VIDEO: Jubilation in Zimbabwe as Mugabe bows out

6:38 PM 0
A+ A-
Zimbabweans have hit the streets of Harare, the country’s capital, to rejoice over the exit of their long-term president, Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe tendered his resignation letter to parliament on Tuesday.

A jubilant crowd trooped out as horns of vehicles blazed through the streets. Many of the people described the moment as historic.


Watch video below:



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top