Zimbabweans have hit the streets of Harare, the country’s capital, to rejoice over the exit of their long-term president, Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe tendered his resignation letter to parliament on Tuesday.





A jubilant crowd trooped out as horns of vehicles blazed through the streets. Many of the people described the moment as historic.





🇿🇼 Emotional reactions coming in from Zimbabweans following the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe November 21, 2017

🇿🇼 Zimbabweans celebrate in the streets following the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe November 21, 2017