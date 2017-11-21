Zimbabweans have hit the streets of Harare, the country’s capital, to rejoice over the exit of their long-term president, Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe tendered his resignation letter to parliament on Tuesday.
A jubilant crowd trooped out as horns of vehicles blazed through the streets. Many of the people described the moment as historic.
Watch video below:
🇿🇼 Emotional reactions coming in from Zimbabweans following the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/xL6tLugCbp— News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017
🇿🇼 Zimbabweans celebrate in the streets following the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/C5DgkiZxAK— News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017
🇿🇼 Zimbabweans fall to their knees with joy following the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/vXJrhYvKaX— News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017
🇿🇼 Elated Zimbabweans celebrate the resignation of Robert Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/qyfiUMt86a— News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017
