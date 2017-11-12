Human rights lawyer Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has lamented the possibility of Nigerians having to choose between current President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 general election, stating that it portends trouble for the populace.Mr. Falana said this while making a contribution during a panel discussion at the ongoing Lagos Book and Arts Festival holding in Freedom Park, Lagos.He urged Nigerians to make use of the internet in raising serious developmental issues as regards the future of the country.The human rights lawyer also took a swipe at Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who he described as a ‘Trump’.VIDEO BELOWVideo Credits: Sahara TV