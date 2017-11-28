Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj helped a female fan who was being assaulted by the crowd at a music festival, Phynofest in Enugu.

In the video, D’banj, while performing on stage, noticed that a lady was being assaulted by a section of the crowd.





The Kokomaster immediately stopped his performance and asked security at the event to help rescue her from the crowd and bring her to the stage.









Meanwhile, some fans in the crowd appeared to be angry at Dbanj’s involvement in the whole scenario.





The crowd started throwing plastic bottles on stage but Dbanj managed to get the crowd hyper again.



