 VIDEO: Davido Buys iPhone X For All Of His Team Members | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » VIDEO: Davido Buys iPhone X For All Of His Team Members

2:14 PM 0
A+ A-
In a few days, musician Davido will be turning 25 years old and he's already celebrating by being generous with his team. 
Davido buys iPhone X for each member of his team in celebration of his upcoming birthday

Hours after he and his team members clashed with Wizkid in Dubai, Pop star Davido just purchased some of the newly released iPhone X for all his crew members and shared snaps of himself gifting it to them.

I guess, he was not joking when he sang “ 30billion for the account” 

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top