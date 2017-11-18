In a few days, musician Davido will be turning 25 years old and he's already celebrating by being generous with his team.
Hours after he and his team members clashed with Wizkid in Dubai, Pop star Davido just purchased some of the newly released iPhone X for all his crew members and shared snaps of himself gifting it to them.
I guess, he was not joking when he sang “ 30billion for the account”
