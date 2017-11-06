Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, says it has commenced “grassroots referendum programs in South South communities.”

BNYL disclosed that the event had in attendance, “Chiefs, elders and war veterans.”





In a statement on Monday, leader of the group, Princewill Obuka said he and “other members of the group are currently on the grassroots engagements in Onna, Akwa Ibom State.”





The group had earlier stated that it would commence referendum activities today.





Obuka had stated that the date was “chosen as it marked the anniversary of the death of General Philip Effiong, Biafra second in command who after declaring a cease fire, surrendered Biafra.”





This comes amid warning by President Mohammadu Buhari directing security agencies in Akwa Ibom State to clamp down on secessionists.





The President gave the directive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the 22nd and 23rd combined convocation of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).





Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, Buhari warned that, “the Federal Government will never condone and tolerate incendiary remarks from any person or group of persons, which are meant to harass, intimidate, cause fear and spread hate, no matter how highly placed such a person is.”





“Law enforcement agencies should fish out people who put out inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, broadcast hate speeches or stir up strife, riot and rebellion and bring them to book”, he stressed.





Watch video here…







