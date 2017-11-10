Nigeria’s former minister for environment and current United Nations deputy secretary general, Amina J. Mohammed has been identified as allegedly playing a major role in the clearance of over 10,000 containers of illegally harvested logs of Timber.

The shipment is said to be worth $300 million.





According to a documentary, the Chinese government in 2016 stopped the importation of the containers.





But in early 2017 over 4,000 permits were issued by the Nigerian government, thus prompting the Chinese government to release the illegally imported goods into China.





The permits were allegedly signed by Mohammed, shortly before she accepted her new role at the UN.





Mohammed recently warned that extreme weather crisis will continue to happen if actions are not taken to meet climate change challenges.





She spoke at the opening ceremony of the the 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties (Pre-COP23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change in Denarau, an island near Fiji’s third largest city of Nadi.





“Extreme weather events show in graphic detail the risks we all face if ambition, action and commitment are not raised to meet the challenges of climate change.”





She said that they highlight the urgency of building resilience, investing in adaptation and bending the emissions curve by 2020.





“For the UN, these events also underline the need to press forward, in line with the mandate from member states, on the UN secretary-general’s reforms to reposition the UN Development System to better support countries to achieve their commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.





“These include the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, all landmark agreements reached in 2015,” she said, adding that implementation of the three must go together.





