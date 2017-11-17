Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses has spoken concerning the departure of his countryman and former Chelsea Technical Director, Michael Emenalo departure from the club.Emenalo left Chelsea in order to spend more time with his family.Moses revealed that Emenalo always encouraged him during his loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.Moses told Goal, ‘’He is someone that has always believed in the ability that I have got.‘’He has always stuck by me and he’s always believed that I am going to achieve something at this club. As you can see last season, I did the best I can to help my team-mates and to make sure that we win the league.’‘’He is someone who has always encouraged me to make sure I get to the next level. Even when I was on loan, he was always encouraging me, speaking to me.‘’To make sure I am doing the right thing, making sure I am enjoying my football and making sure I reach my best level in the future.‘’He believed that I had a future here at Chelsea. He helped me from the very first day that I got here so I want to wish him all the best in his career. I want to wish him and all his family the best as well.’’