Victor Moses believes critics have been “too harsh” on champions Chelsea this season, and says the team have stuck together through their difficult times of late.Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, who won the Premier League title with a record-breaking 30 wins in May, have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign with losses against Burnley, Manchester City and Crystal Palace leaving the Blues nine points behind leaders Manchester City.Chelsea’s initial bright start in the Champions League, meanwhile, suffered a blow when they drew 3-3 at home to Roma before going down 3-0 in the reverse fixture in late October.Moses has been unable to help his teammates out on the pitch due to a hamstring injury, which he suffered against Palace last month, but the Nigeria international has revealed that the Blues’ collective mentality has not taken a hit from criticism from the media and fans.“I think we have done well (in my absence). We as a team, whatever happens, we stick together as a team and do the best we can,” Moses told Goal.“I think people have been a bit too harsh but we as players don’t need to think about that or concentrate on what people have been saying after losing against Roma (3-0 in the Champions League).“We believe in ourselves collectively and individually, we have great players. We just take each game as it comes. We beat Manchester United, now everyone is saying that we’re the best, football is like this. We believe in ourselves and work hard together as a team.”Conte revealed last week that Moses’ hamstring injury was worse than first thought, and ruled the wing-back out of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United last Sunday, which the hosts won 1-0.Moses returned to outdoor training this week, but the 26-year-old has admitted to feeling frustration at not being able to help his teammates out in their times of need.“The rehab has been going very well and hopefully I can just take my time to get myself as fit as possible to go back out there and enjoy my football again,” Moses said.“It is always frustrating when you watch the lads and you want to go in there yourself to try to help, to do the best you can to help the lads.”