Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses has given an update on his injury.The Super Eagles forward said he will soon return to action after being sidelined with injury.The Nigeria international limped off in the first half in Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League loss to struggling Crystal Palace on 14 October with a hamstring injury.Moses has so far missed four of Chelsea’s games.In a post he shared on his Twitter handle, Victor stated that he has stepped up his recovery.He wrote, “Putting the work in, will be back soon! Road to recovery.”Moses is likely to miss Super Eagles last World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on November 10.