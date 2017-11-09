Veteran rapper, Ruggedman has reacted to Blackface's recent interview where he bashed most Nigerian musicians, their lyrics and originality.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with lyrics and originality towards most Nigerian musicians including his former band member Tuface.





In his response, Ruggedman described him as a town crier saying, 'you are now a veteran upcoming artist bro. Putting my name in your interview was a wrong move'.





His letter reads;

My dear @blackfacenaija I greet you. I saw your little interview on @pulsenigeria247 and decided to take a little time off to answer your call. I have been doing my best in setting good examples for young cats and I feel great seeing them doing good. It's sad I have to write this,but they will understand.





I am and will always be a fan of your one and only album "Ghetto Child" that had some conscious tracks in it. By the way, i am sure you are not blind and can see that Nigeria is still not as great as we want. So why aren't you singing everyday about it like you said you expected me to keep doing about artists copying?





Every time I read about you on social media you are complaining and ranting. If your people around you wont tell you the truth i will. You are begining to look like a sad, jelouse,washed up artist who can't keep up with his fellow artists. Like you can't make music anymore.



An example is the fact you claim you wrote certain songs @official2baba allegedly stole.

A grown man would hit the studio and record more of such songs like 2baba, myself, @soundsultan , the great @daddyshowkey , @realafricanchina and @oritsefemi have been doing and prove to the world you wrote them. But you turn town crier at any opportunity you get in front of a camera. I dont want to believe that complaining on interviews and calling artists names is your only hold on relivance.





You should be smart enough to see that the media are manipulating you for content and turning you into a laughing stock. My brother you are too talented and too old for all this.

You are now a veteran upcoming artist bro. Putting my name in your interview was a wrong move.





So my sincere advice to you is face the fact that @official2baba is not your dad and owes you nothing. Let the man drink water and drop cup.If you had proof of your claims you would have gone to court all these years.





The fact that you are old in the game doesn't make you an analyst.

Not every old man is wise and the even the wise ones know when and how to talk.

My brother if you hit the studios as much as you rant, I know one good song would have come out.

This is the last time I will talk to you on these matters.God bless





Veteran musician, Daddy Showkey also advised Blackface to work on his craft and stop ranting like a kid.





I don’t see why people like building issues out of nothing. What do you want Tuface to come and say about him and Blackface? O boy! You and your pulse tv, make Una go sleep if una no get something to talk.





If you want to make peace, you don’t create war! You don’t call people out to start saying things about one and another. People try to make peace between people. You are trying to call tuface to come and say what? O boy! Make Una no make person vex oo!!! What do you really know about these two young men Do you know where they started from?





blackfacenaija let your music speak for you! Stop RANTING!!! It is high time you guys stop this childish behavior! You all are people’s fathers, you have children.





I went through what @official2baba is going through and I know what jealousy can cause. I am not happy when I see young men that started together beefing each other. If you want help, there are so many ways to go about it and if you feel you can do it by yourself, go ahead! It is not until when you bring your brother man down that will make you be relevant.





If you want to sing, sing oooo! Our work Na to make people happy! Not to make people sad. E be like say time don reach wey I go call all of Una together.





Make Una stop blab blab! Blow blow and DO MUSIC!!! If small pikin they do music, e dey pepper you. Stay your own too Tuface! No answer anybody. I no wan hear you answer anybody.

Everybody get him mouth to yarn him JagaJaga story. So, make Una stay Una own Abeg.





Watch the interview where Blackface bashed 2face and other musicians:



