Vehicular and human movements have been restricted on Mamman Nur street in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Armed plain-clothed security personnel have also mounted strategic positions on the street.





Newsmen were prevented from getting to the end of the street around 2:45pm on Tuesday. He also tried accessing the street from two adjoining streets but met armed mobile policemen.





Residents of the area who were trying to find their way to their homes and those visiting the area expressed frustration at the closure of the street.





Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was not available for comments as neither picked his call nor replied text messages.





The Department of State Services (DSS) had prevented officials of the EFCC from making arrests in the area in the early hours of the day.





The anti-graft agency officials had attempted to pick up Ita Ekpeyong, former director-general of the DSS, and Ayo Oke, sacked director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).





Oke has been linked to the $43 million discovered in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, while Ekpeyong was accused of leading an agency which compromised during the 2015 election.





This is not the first time that the DSS and EFCC would be involved in a public spat.





The senate had based its non-confirmation of Ibrahima Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, on a report of the secret police.





The DSS had accused Magu of being corrupt, an allegation the anti-graft czar denied.





