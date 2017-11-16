Fourteen persons were on Wednesday killed in Borno State as four suicide bombers launched attacks on the troubled town.Twenty-nine persons were injured in the attack that threw residents of the state capital into panic.It was learnt that four suicide bombers, two males and two females, targeted a community in the outskirts of Maiduguri.The attacks, were believed to have been launched by Boko Haram, as it had all the terrorist group’s signature.Confirming the attacks in a statement, the police spokesman in the state, Victor Isuku, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “Today 15/11/2017, at about 1813hrs, four suicide bombers, two males and two females, infiltrated Muna Gari community in Konduga Local Government Area, and detonated IED strapped to their bodies at different locations.“The first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, while the other explosions occurred thereafter, all within the community.”He added, “A total of 18 persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions. While 29 others sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital for medical attention.”