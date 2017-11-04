The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has withdrawn the admission list for candidates who have chosen to study in the university during the 2017/2018 academic session, which it earlier released last week.

The development has created palpable tension and anxiety among many parents and candidates, especially those whose names had appeared in the withdrawn list.





The candidates, who are currently unsure of the current position of things, have called on the authorities to urgently address the matter and ensure justice.





Confirming the development, the university’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr. Oluwatoyin Adebule, said: “As a responsible institution, the management withdrew the list to investigate the veracity of the allegation of irregularities levelled against it.”





According to Adebule, the withdrawal of the list became important so as to protect the integrity of the university, saying, “it is not in the character of the institution’s management to simply gloss over any such allegation.”





He said as soon as the issues are resolved, the list will be released again.