The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Rahamon Bello, has announced that only 8,000 applicants would secure admission in the institution in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Bello said although 32,000 applicants to the university scored 200 marks and above in this year’s Unified Tertiary matriculation examination (UTME), the school would only admit 8,000.





Bello whose tenure as vice chancellor expires on November 11 explained that the aim was to promote excellence.





“We know what goes on in our public examinations. That is why we insist on candidates undertaking our post UTME and scoring at least 40 per cent,’’ he said.





“We admit the best so that we can produce the best,” he told newsmen on Thursday.





He said that the university held 75 inaugural lectures during his five-year tenure in an effort to promote scholarship.





Speaking further, the professor of chemical engineering, noted that the university had held a total of 374 inaugural lectures since its existence.





“They just don’t come and get them; the process of becoming a professor in UNILAG is very tedious.





“We have peer review from inside and outside and we have interview internally, so that at the end, you know why you are promoted or why you are not,’’ he said.





Few days ago, the management of the institution withdrew the admission list for candidates who have chosen to study in the university during the 2017/2018 academic session over alleged irregularities.