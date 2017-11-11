The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has become the first university in Nigeria to be granted a licence to operate a television station.

This was disclosed by Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, Chairman of UNILAG Radio and TV, through a statement issued yesterday.





According to him, “the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) granted the TV licence to the institution on Thursday, November 9.”





Also in the press statement, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Rahman Bello, on behalf of the university management, congratulated members of staff, students and the entire university community on the milestone.





The Mass Communication department of UNILAG also pioneered the first campus radio station in Nigeria.