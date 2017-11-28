 Uhuru Kenyatta sworn in as Kenyan president | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday was sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya, after a bruising election process that has left the nation deeply divided.


Kenyatta, 56, took two oaths of office as his second five-year term was sealed by the signature of Chief Justice David Maraga. An election victory in August was overturned by the Supreme Court, forcing him to face a re-run that was boycotted by the opposition.

