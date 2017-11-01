Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has asked US President Donald Trump to walk him to the ring as he mulls “the biggest fight ever” against reigning IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua.

28-year-old Joshua defended his titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff and either WBO champion Joseph Parker or WBC champion Deontay Wilder appear the most likely next opponents.





Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is also eyeing an all-British showdown with Fury next year.





Fury, 29, contacted the US number one citizen on Twitter to ask him to join his ring walk.





He also asked Trump who he thinks would win a bout with Joshua.





He wrote, “@realDonaldTrump who do you think wins the fury vs AJ fight? You can walk me out if you want, be a part of the biggest fight ever.”





Fury believes a fight with Joshua would resemble Muhammad Ali’s legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” with George Foreman in Kinshasa in 1974.