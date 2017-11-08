Twitter announced on Tuesday it would double the limit for tweets to 280 characters in a bid to draw in more users and boost engagement at the social network.
“We’re expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves,” tweeted the site, which started testing an increase to its 140-character limit in most languages in early September.
