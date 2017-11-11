Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Public Complaints Commissioner, overseeing Benue, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, to stop rising incidences of assassination in the state.Tsav, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, in a letter written to the IGP, recalled seven high profile assassinations in the last two years, and particularly regretted that none had been resolved.“Insecurity is on the rise in Benue; people are being killed, but none of the cases has been investigated and the killers brought to book. We want you to act quickly to check these killings,” he stated.Copies of the six-page letter were given to the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, and the National Security Adviser, retired Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno.In it, Tsav listed victims of the assassinations to include elder statesman and politician, Mr Atoza Hindan, who was killed in Katsina-Ala, Dr. Tondo, from University of Mkar, and Mr Denen Iggana, Senior Special Assistant (Security) to Gov. Samuel Ortom.Also killed, Tsav noted, were Dr. Tavershima Adyorough, Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Knowledge Economy and Investment, and two traditional rulers in Katsina-Ala.“Benue people are worried about the killings, but they are afraid to say anything; they are afraid of being targeted for murder.“Out of fear, even the Tiv Traditional Council has said nothing about the murder of the two chiefs. Everyone is quiet and in fear.“Journalists are also in fear. Some of them have been assaulted, arrested and detained for writing the truth. The Police must move in to restore public confidence so that people can enjoy the fruits of democracy,” he said.Tsav, however, commended the Police Commissioner in Benue, Mr Bashir Makama, over his honesty and commitment to duty, but alleged that he was not getting the support required from the state government.