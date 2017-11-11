Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has accused Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, of corruptly enriching himself.

The legal luminary also described Fayose as a ‘Trump’.





Falana spoke at the ongoing Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) holding in Freedom Park, Lagos.





“We have a Trump in Ekiti. Somebody is going out there to eat boli with the people. Somebody who says [he believes] in stomach infrastructure, stealing all the money but giving people just some tokenism and he is being celebrated.”





He further lamented the rot in the Nigerian university system.





“Where are the intellectuals in our universities?” Falana quipped.





“We now have ‘yahoo-yahoo’ professors. People are made professors now because of where the came from. It is not about your contribution to the intellectual enterprise. Now Vice-Chancellor is elected on the basis of ethnicity,” he added.