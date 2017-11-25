US President Donald Trump has been caught in the middle of accusations of spreading what he despises the most: fake news



Writing via his Twitter handle, he said the magazine had called him to inform him of the “probability” of being named the coveted award.





But added that they had also requested for an interview and photo shoot.





“Time Magazine called to say that I was probably going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he wrote.





“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

However, Time responded shortly afterwards, accusing the US president of misrepresenting them.





Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you’re NOT Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot. But I’m sure you still have that fake TIME cover somewhere in storage. https://t.co/HkW1XkKxXK November 24, 2017

In 2016, Time named Trump its 2016 ‘Person of the Year’ largely due to his feat of emerging the US president.





Other prominent personalities and groups that has been recognised with such award include Barrack Obama, former US president (2012), Pope Francis (2013), Ebola fighters (2014), and Angela Merkel (2015).

Also writing via its Twitter handle, Time said: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”