The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it's troops had killed 14 Boko Haram insurgents in clearance operations in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.Brig.- Gen. Sani Kukasheka, Director Army Public Relations, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.Kukasheka said that the troops also rescued 30 persons, captured one insurgent and recovered various caliber of ammunition from the insurgents.He said that the troops had also cleared insurgents in their hideouts at Abusuriwa, Newchina, Bonzon, Usmanari, Goyayeri, Shitimari, Gashimari and Awaram villages in Bama local government area.Kukasheka explained that 8 insurgents were killed while many of them escaped in the affected villages, adding that three males; 12 females and 15 children were rescued from the insurgents.The army spokesman also disclosed that the troops also ambushed and killed six insurgents at Kumshe and Darel-Jamel villages.According to him, the arrested insurgent was handed over to the appropriate authorities for intonation.