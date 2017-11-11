According to an Instagram user, Nma Kingsley, the Yaba market was today demolished by the Lagos state government.
He wrote;
Oh Yaba Market! See how they treat thy people 💔 they built Tedoshoh complex that boys could not afford without any support, no very very long term loan/none that I know of self, yet boys kept it real on the street managing their struggles, even with the plenty LG levies, land charges, omoliles, owo chairman, etc.
Now that little space left, they came for it too, without offering alternatives, settlement, or rendering any form of support, this Yaba sir, has clothed many unilag students and the masses, we are not happy sir, at least provide this people with alternative and when you finish building make it affordable. #GodblessYabamarket#GodblessLagos #GodblessNigeria #MyYabaMarketRant
