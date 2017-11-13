Traders have now blocked the Imo State Government House, Owerri, demanding an audience from Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The traders were among those who were relocated to Industrial Cluster, Naze, after the demolition of Owerri main market by the state government.





The embittered traders blocked the main gate to the Government House, causing panic in the area.





They vowed not to vacate the entrance until Governor Rochas Okorocha comes out to address them.





They brandished various placards and singing songs of solidarity while security men at the Government House tried in vain to control them.





Two of the protesters who gave their names as John Okeke and Ebere Ndu, told reporters that the government sent them to the industrial market without first ensuring the success of their activities.









Okeke said, “The government just sent us to the Naze Industrial Cluster, but we are suffering there.





“Hunger is killing most of us, as our perishable goods rot away because nobody comes to buy from us and our welfare is not guaranteed.”





“ They asked us to move to industrial cluster we obeyed.but they allowed others to be trading there. as I speak to you there is trading at the demolished Owerri main market even street trading along the Douglas road. It wasn’t part of our bargain with government.”





Ndu added, “our goods spoil in our hands. It costs us great losses because there are no patronages from people because where we are staying now is a bit far from town.As long as the government encourages street trading and at the demolished Owerri main market, we will not be making sells.”