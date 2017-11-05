Son Heung-min curled in a superb winner as Tottenham laboured to victory against the Premier League's bottom club Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.Mauricio Pochettino's side looked weary after their Champions League exertions over Real Madrid in midweek, but Son's effort from the edge of the area on the hour mark proved enough to secure three points.Palace's best chance fell to Wilfried Zaha in the second half, but the winger missed an open goal after going around stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who was making his Spurs debut.The Argentinian, in for injured first and second choices Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, palmed away Scott Dann's header with a full-stretch save and also made crucial stops to deny Andros Townsend's low strike and Luka Milivojevic's point-blank header.(BBC)