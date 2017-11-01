Governor of Imo state and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that most juicy jobs in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari are being held by members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Few days ago, Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali who is believed to be one of the President right hand men claimed that fifty percent of top positions in the APC government of President Buhari are being occupied by PDP members, while members of the APC have been relegated to the background.





Okorocha said although the President has so far resisted pressures to sack members of the PDP inherited from the previous government, his slow pace may be working for him, which explain why he has not dissolve his cabinet.





Speaking with newsmen shortly before the APC NEC meeting in Abuja, Okorocha, said: “It is not that 50% of PDP running this government alone, PDP members are holding major plum jobs in the country which if it were PDP’s government they won’t have allowed that and they are getting fattened as a result and ready to fight us.





“Remember your political enemy can never love your politically, so we must address issues and make sure that we settle our party men to make sure that APC people hold great pisitions in boards and others to give them confidence and sense of belonging, that is what we are asking for.”





When pressed further to comment on the demand by some APC supporters that the President should dissolve his cabinet so as to accommodate some aggrieved members of the party, governor Okorocha said: “Well, I heard of it that we need to rejig the entire system to give confidence to people, release the board appointment, make people happy and get things working.”





“But you know Mr. President has his own style, that is not my own style. My style would have been to rejig and move on but his style would be take things easy and slowly and get there which is working for him.”





The President has however hinted of a possible cabinet reshuffle to accommodate more APC members.